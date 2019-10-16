City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

