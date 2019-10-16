City Holding Co. Purchases 430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

XOM opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

