City Holding Co. Purchases 181 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

