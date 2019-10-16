City Holding Co. Purchases 101 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

City Holding Co. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 306.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

