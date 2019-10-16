City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 109.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.