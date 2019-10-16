City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

