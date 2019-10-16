Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Citigroup’s score:

NYSE C traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,356,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

