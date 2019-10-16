Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

