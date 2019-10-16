Cim LLC Increases Stock Position in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,318,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its stake in Opera by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OPRA stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Opera Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

