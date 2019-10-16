Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 48.7% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.0% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.32. 43,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

