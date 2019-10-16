CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VF worth $157,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,517,000 after purchasing an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VFC remained flat at $$91.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

