CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $339,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $414,300,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.