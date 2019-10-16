CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,697 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $132,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

TRGP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

