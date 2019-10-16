CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,769 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fiserv worth $263,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after buying an additional 758,149 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $12,828,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

