CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2,994.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $200,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

