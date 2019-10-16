Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $175.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

NYSE CB opened at $155.21 on Monday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,862,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,607,000 after purchasing an additional 283,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

