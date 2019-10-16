Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $175.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.
NYSE CB opened at $155.21 on Monday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,862,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,607,000 after purchasing an additional 283,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
