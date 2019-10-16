China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Price Down 6%

China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 52,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 75,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

