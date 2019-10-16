Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.39. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 1,397,732 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 848,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,922,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

