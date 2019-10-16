Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

