Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $2,238,000.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 772,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 33.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after purchasing an additional 519,130 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

