Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.76. 324,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

