Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Short Interest Update

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CSBR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 8,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 585.00 and a beta of 1.15. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSBR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

