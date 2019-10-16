Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61, 1,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

