Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

