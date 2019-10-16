Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Cerus worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.2% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 669,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

