Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Update

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 745,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

CERC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 231.68% and a negative return on equity of 143.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 56,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $191,557.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,643,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,147 over the last 90 days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cerecor by 612.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at $853,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

