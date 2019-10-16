Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 4,193 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 45.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.