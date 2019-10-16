Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 675.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

