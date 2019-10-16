Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,243,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,818 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Fortinet by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 752,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after acquiring an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortinet by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.52.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.