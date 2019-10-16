Cerebellum GP LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cerebellum GP LLC lessened its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $289,025.00. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,617 shares of company stock worth $1,850,872. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

