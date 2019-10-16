Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $232,664,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 536.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 1,975,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,644,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSG shares. Barclays cut Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

