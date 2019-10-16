Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 1,071 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at $447,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

