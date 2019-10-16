CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.39

Shares of CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $29.56. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

