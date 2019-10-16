CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 2,223 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,817,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,687,000 after buying an additional 39,444 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,623,000 after buying an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.50. 21,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

