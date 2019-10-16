CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 16,216 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

