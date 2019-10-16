CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 4,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 86.78 and a quick ratio of 86.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

