CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.78 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.8% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,971 shares of company stock worth $10,279,570 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $214.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average of $203.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

