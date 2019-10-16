CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.33 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,135.63.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,101.27. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,085.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.01 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

