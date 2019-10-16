CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

RS stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,282. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

