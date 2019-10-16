CenturyLink Investment Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after acquiring an additional 793,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. 31,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

