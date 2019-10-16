Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $107.37 million and $591,643.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,055,453,047 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

