Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

