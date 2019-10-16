Centauri (CTX) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $153,004.00 and $617.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043251 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.46 or 0.06045622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00045053 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,838,664 coins and its circulating supply is 43,244,539 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

