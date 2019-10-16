CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

