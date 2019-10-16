Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.89

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $9.46. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 10,043 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cementos Pacasmayo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.25 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

