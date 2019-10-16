Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.65. Celsion shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

CLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.