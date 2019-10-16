CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,702.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042731 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.00 or 0.06112754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044391 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

