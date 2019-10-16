Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Trading Down 3.5%

Ceapro Inc (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

Ceapro, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.