CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Update

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CDK Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,295,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CDK Global by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CDK Global by 673.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

