CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) is Ycg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ycg LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 6.3% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $42,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 92,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

